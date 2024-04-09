Walmart parking lot shooting injures 1 in Inverness

A man accused of opening fire in a Walmart parking lot in Inverness, striking one person in the neck, has been arrested.

Deputies with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office say the video shows the victim’s truck driving up to the bus stop at the front of the Walmart, located at 2461 E Gulf to Lake Highway, and stopping near it.

While the shooting was not caught on camera, investigators say video shows the truck speeding off and the shooting suspect, later identified as Gavin Minden, running away after a brief argument.

According to CCSO, Minden knew the two people in the truck and shot through the back window.

After the shooting, deputies say the victim drove to a safe location.

One person was taken to the hospital and the second victim was not injured.

Gavin Minden mugshot courtesy of the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

With help from an aviation unit, deputies found Minden hiding in the woods near a Lowes.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted homicide, and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

