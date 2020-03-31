Walmart to begin checking employees' temperatures before the start of their shifts

Walmart stores in the US will be checking the temperatures of all of their employees as they report to work, in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The big box retailer made the announcement Tuesday morning on Twitter, saying they would also ask each worker some basic health screening questions.

"Any associate with a temperature of 100.0 degrees will be paid for reporting to work and asked to return home and seek medical treatment if necessary," Walmart said on its website. "The associate will not be able to return to work until they are fever-free for at least three days."

The company is now in the process of sending infrared to its 5,000+ locations, which could take up to three weeks.

Walmart said it would also make masks and gloves available for its workers, as supplies permit. However, the masks are not N95 respirators, which they pointed out should be reserved for at-risk healthcare workers.

"This week we are also sharing a new framework with associates regarding healthy behaviors at work," the site said. "We’re asking them to remember three numbers: 6, 20 and 100."

- 6 feet is the amount of space people should keep from others, when possible, to maintain social distancing.

- 20 seconds is the amount of time people should take to wash their hands with soap and water.

- And 100 is the temperature that someone should stay home with.

For more information on Walmart's new policies, click here.

