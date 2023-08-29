Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
8
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:00 AM EDT until WED 10:33 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County
Flood Watch
from TUE 3:15 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Is Walt Disney World closing for Hurricane Idalia?

By Dani Medina
Published 
FOX 35 Orlando

Hurricane Idalia forms on path to Florida

Hurricane Idalia became a Cat. 1 storm near the western tip of Cuba early Tuesday morning on its path to Florida, the National Hurricane Center said.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - As Hurricane Idalia treks toward Florida, Walt Disney World announced Tuesday morning it's still operating under normal conditions. 

"We are closely monitoring the path of the projected weather as we continue to prioritize the safety of our Guests and Cast Members," Disney said in a statement to FOX 35 News. 

If you have purchased park tickets, change and cancelation fees imposed by Disney will be waived for check-in dates between August 28 and September 4. 

If you're currently staying at a Walt Disney World Resort and your travel plans have been impacted, you could receive a discounted rate to extend you stay through August 31 if needed. All you have to do is visit the front desk. 

Additionally, any Florida residents evacuating from the storm and first responders assisting in storm-related recovery efforts may be eligible for a 50% off hotel stay between August 29 and August 31. Evacuees are encouraged to call 407-W-DISNEY and first responders should call 407-828-3200 (option 3). 

RELATED: Planning on visiting Walt Disney World, Universal Studios during Idalia? What to know about hurricane policies

Walt Disney World is also prepared to serve as a staging area for storm-related recovery efforts. 

slot0-40.jpg

TRACKING HURRICANE IDALIA

Click here for the latest updates about Hurricane Idalia as it nears landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast. 