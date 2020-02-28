Walt Disney World is bringing back ‘mermaid school’ to select resorts

article

Fans of “The Little Mermaid” will once again have their chance to learn how to swim like Ariel.

Disney World is bringing back its ‘mermaid school’ at a handful of resorts after first launching the experience last year. Starting Sunday, those who are at least 4 years old can take a one-hour course and learn how to swim in a pool like a mermaid.

Aspiring mermaids -- or "mer-students" -- will be fitted with a tail. At the end of the experience, they will receive a unique medallion to commemorate their time “under the sea,” Disney Parks Blog reports.

It’s $55 to join the mermaid school. The experience will be at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts, Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Riviera Resort.

Reservations for this experience are now open and can be made through 407-WDW-PLAY.

