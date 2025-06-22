Expand / Collapse search

WATCH: 2 waterspouts spotted along Bradenton Riverwalk

By
Published  June 22, 2025 6:35pm EDT
Bradenton
FOX 13 News
Multiple waterspouts spotted in Bradenton

Multiple waterspouts spotted in Bradenton

Multiple waterspouts were seen on Sunday along the Bradenton Riverwalk.

BRADENTON, Fla. - Multiple waterspouts were seen on Sunday along the Bradenton Riverwalk.

The video above was taken by Debra Wright in northwest Bradenton.

This picture below was sent by Sky Beard.

Courtesy: Sky Beard.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

Bradenton