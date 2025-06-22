WATCH: 2 waterspouts spotted along Bradenton Riverwalk
BRADENTON, Fla. - Multiple waterspouts were seen on Sunday along the Bradenton Riverwalk.
The video above was taken by Debra Wright in northwest Bradenton.
This picture below was sent by Sky Beard.
Courtesy: Sky Beard.
