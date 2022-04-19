Expand / Collapse search

Watch: Dolphins splash in Sarasota PD Marine Patrol unit wake

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 1:31PM
Dolphins
FOX 13 News

Sarasota PD spot dolphins frolicking in wake

Courtesy @SarasotaPD via Twitter

SARASOTA, Fla. - Marine Patrol officers with the Sarasota Police Department had a fun day on the water with some dolphins jumping in their wake. 

The Sarasota PD posted video on Twitter of dolphins frolicking in waves created by the department's patrol boat.

The post said officers Dixon and Skinner, along with others were patrolling over the weekend when the dolphin came to play.

The video was recorded near North Lido near New Pass on Sunday.

