WATCH LIVE: Governor Ron DeSantis news conference from Coral Gables

By
Published  October 21, 2024 9:55am EDT
News
FOX 13 News

Coral Gables, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference from Coral Gables at 10:15 a.m. Monday, where he is expected to be joined by Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez.

