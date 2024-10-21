WATCH LIVE: Governor Ron DeSantis news conference from Coral Gables
Coral Gables, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference from Coral Gables at 10:15 a.m. Monday, where he is expected to be joined by Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez.
