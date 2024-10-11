Expand / Collapse search

WATCH LIVE: Tampa Mayor Castor holds news conference on Hurricane Milton recovery efforts

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 11, 2024 11:26am EDT
Tampa
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is holding a news conference on Friday to give an update on Hurricane Milton recovery efforts.

The news conference is set to begin at 11:30 a.m.

