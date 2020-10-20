Watch parties planned across Tampa Bay area to support Rays in World Series

article

It is going to be a big night for baseball fans in the Tampa Bay area. The Rays are going to be playing the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first game of the World Series on Tuesday night.

The game will take place at the $1.2-billion Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

“We’re gonna win it,” Rays fan Jay Folz, who is in Arlington to watch the game, told FOX 13. “My prediction is that the Rays are going to win in five.”

This is a seven-game series, so the first team to win four games takes home the championship. If it goes to seven games, the final outing would be next Wednesday, October 28.

Over the weekend, the Rays beat the Houston Astros in San Diego.

This is the second time the team has made it to the World Series. Compare that to the Dodgers, who have gotten there three out of the last four years.

Fans who want to experience the excitement throughout the Bay Area can attend watch parties on both sides of the bay.

The party at the new St. Pete Pier will include a big screen TV on Spa Beach and will start at 6 p.m. Expect to be socially distanced in groups of no more than 6 people. It is suggested you wear a mask.

For traditionalists, there’s Ferg’s Sports Bar in St. Pete.

And for those in Hillsborough County who might not want to cross the bay, there’s a city-sponsored watch party at Sail Plaza at the Tampa Convention Center downtown. Viewing parties begin Thursday and continue on Friday and Sunday, with pre-game activities beginning at 7 p.m.

You can see all the action here on FOX 13, starting at 8 p.m. tonight.

