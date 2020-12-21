Water main break forces partial closure on Memorial Highway

article

A water main break along Memorial Highway has caused the closure of some lanes while crews repair the line.

The Tampa Water Department said all eastbound lanes of Memorial Highway, between Kelly Road and Dana Shores Drive, will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Monday.

Barricades and signs will direct traffic during the closure.

Crews said modifications may be necessary as they complete the work, which is expected to wrap up by 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 23.

View the city's map of current and upcoming lane closures at https://tampa.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=90c46a0fcd0d46e1b5dff343348c022f.