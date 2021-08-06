Watergoats help Byrne Ocean Conservation clean St. Pete waterways

Byrne Ocean Conservation is a nonprofit organization with a mission to improve wildlife sustainability and reduce eco-toxicity by conducting research, building awareness and improving conservation.

"What drew me to create my organization was having two beautiful children of my own knowing that they were going to grow up in this beautiful world that we have and that they were going to call it their own one day," shared Jenna Byrne, founder of Bryne Ocean Conservation and Water Warrior Alliance.

One of the ways they help reduce plastics in waterways is by operating and maintaining a device called a water goat, which creates a barrier to capture litter before it’s carried by the tides into larger waterways. They say the netting is safe for wildlife and does not stop water flow.

The organization focuses on marine debris removal and going out in the local community and pulling trash out of the local waterways.

"Watergoats are a huge part of our mission because they help and support everything we do," added Jenna.

The water goat at Harborage Marina in St. Petersburg is one of the first-ever installed. It helps catch floating debris.

"It's an ever-going battle at this location because Booker Creek is the primary location where the runoff from downtown St. Pete spills into the bay, so there are hundreds of stormwater drains that drain into this actual water goat location," explained Jenna.

She also says people can help out by being more conscious about where they put their trash. A lot of trash cans that do not have container tops can be blown out by wind and end up in the bay.

The Water Warrior Alliance depends on volunteers and they are always looking for helping hands.

LINK: For more information visit: www.waterwarrior alliance.org.