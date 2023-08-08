Wauchula murder suspect taken into custody after fleeing to North Carolina, police say

article

A suspect involved in a murder investigation in Wauchula has been booked into Hardee County Jail after fleeing to North Carolina, according to authorities.

On January 24, the Wauchula Police Department responded to a shooting near the 300 block of Ohio Avenue and discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to authorities, the victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police say the suspect, Mathew Scott Flores fled the scene to Hendersonville, North Carolina.

A week after the shooting, law enforcement officials in North Carolina say they located Flores in Rutherford County and took him into custody.

Flores spent six months in Rutherford County Jail before he was flown into Wauchula Municipal Airport on Tuesday morning.

In a statement to Fox 13, Wauchula Police Department Chief Brandon Ball said, "We are ecstatic to have this accused violent offender back in Hardee County and the 10th Judicial Circuit where he will be held accountable for his actions. We are proud of the continued efforts of our partners at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office, and prosecuting attorneys in the 10th Judicial Circuit. All parties involved have worked diligently and in concerted effort since January 24th, 2023 to see this day. Members of the Wauchula Police Department will continue to work with our partners to see this case through prosecution. This offender is now exactly where he belongs, in Hardee County, being held accountable for his violent, unlawful actions. We will continue to pray for the family of the victim in this case."

Flores has been charged with first degree murder, grand theft, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to authorities.