Evidence links Tampa rapper accused of murder to crime scene

New evidence revealed in the murder case of Tampa rapper Billy Adams links him directly to the crime scene.

Adams is accused of gunning down his pregnant girlfriend on Jan. 30, just three days after a jury acquitted him of two unrelated murder charges. But prosecutors said the evidence in this case ties him directly to the murder.

In January, Adam’s girlfriend Alana Sims, was found dead, lying next to her car in Easton park, a Tampa subdivision. Sim's toddler was found asleep in his car seat unharmed.

Adams was arrested and charged with Sim's murder and that of her unborn child.

But new court documents just made public shows how investigators quickly began building their case against Adams. At first, Adams denied leaving his parents' home the night of the murder, but the evidence shows something different.

Surveillance video, gathered by investigators at the crime scene, shows a black Chevy Malibu leaving the area around the time of the murder. Investigators traced that vehicle back to Billy Adams. Later during the search of that car, investigators found two live 9 mm rounds and that’s not all they discovered.

At the home of Adam’s parents, a Ring camera captured the black Chevy Malibu parked in the driveway shortly after the murder. After being confronted with this evidence, Adams change the story and admitted to driving the Chevy Malibu that night.

FOX 13 legal analyst Anthony Rickman said Hillsborough prosecutor Lindsey Hodges has a strong case against Adams.

"This prosecutor handling the case is excellent, she’s an excellent prosecutor and at the end of the day with all the evidence most likely she will get a conviction here," said Rickman.

Adams next court date is set for November, and they are expected to set a trial date at that hearing.