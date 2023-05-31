'We will not stop': 2 rescued, 2 arrested in Hillsborough County human trafficking stings

Two women who were the victims of human trafficking are finally safe after being rescued by Hillsborough County deputies.

During a press conference Wednesday morning, Sheriff Chad Chronister described an undercover operation that freed a 20-year-old woman from her trafficker who she met on an online dating app.

According to HCSO, 31-year-old Roannil Fentress convinced her to move from Jacksonville to Tampa and forced her to make $1000 a day as a prostitute. Officials said if she didn't meet that amount she was physically assaulted.

READ: Ten-time convicted felon, notorious gang member arrested after HCSO undercover operation

The sheriff said the victim was rescued and Fentress was caught during a sting at a local motel.

"When she met with our human trafficking squad she immediately broke down," said Chronister.

Fentress already had 19 felony charges with three felony convictions according to the sheriff.

Chronister said the second human trafficking bust was like the plot of a scary movie.

Officials said that the victim had been trafficked over the last 15 years and was often met with violence.

Fentress and Hansell have both be arrested after human trafficking stings.

Chronister explained that she went to the hospital for severe injuries after her accused trafficker, 42-year-old Vanzini Hansell, attempted to terminate her pregnancy. Doctors called 911 because they suspected that she may have been a victim of trafficking after arriving at the hospital pregnant and beaten.

READ: Four arrested in human trafficking case involving teen girl, Pasco sheriff urges victims to come forward

Investigators discovered that Hansell had 37 prior felony charges and 10 convictions.

Fentress and Hansell were both charged with human trafficking, deriving proceeds from prostitution, and forcing women to become prostitutes. Hansell was also charged with battery.

Chronister warned other traffickers out there that the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office will not stop searching for victims.

"Let this be once again another warning that our efforts are relentless," he said.

HCSO encourages any victims to come forward for help.

"I am determined to eradicate human trafficking in the Tampa Bay Area," shared Chronister.