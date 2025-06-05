Week-long active threat training held with Hillsborough County deputies

The Brief HCSO held a week-long active threat training at schools, "designed to ensure our deputies are fully prepared to protect students and staff as they return to school." The sheriff's office gave an inside look at what the sheriff called, "Some of the most intense mentally and physically demanding training that any member of the sheriff's office goes through." Deputies conducted training exercises in schools, classrooms and on school buses, among other locations.



Video released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shows deputies armed with mock weapons searching different areas of the schools, even firing the fake guns. It was part of a week-long active threat training at schools.

Inside HCSO's active threat training

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said training scenarios include clearing rooms, evacuations, lockdown procedures and emergency first aid.

"Their adrenaline is going in hostage rescue, some shooting, different shooting scenarios as the students are running by you, and you're trying to process who's a good guy, who's a bad guy," Chronister explained.

During a news conference at Jennings Middle School Seffner, the sheriff said deputies are also incorporating improved tactics. HCSO will now have real-time access to cameras in schools so they can see live video of potential threats as they happen.

The department is also making sure every deputy is prepared, even some who weren't planning to participate in the training.

"They were told to come to the school here," Chronister explained. "The moment they got here, they took their guns and their weapons off of them and gave them one of the less lethal weapons that shoots a projectile and said, 'here, you're going to help the deputy. Go run.'"

During the annual training, the agency also practices adjusting to new school security laws. Last year, lawmakers required all campus access points, including gates and doors, to remain locked during school hours.

This year, however, a new law gave schools more flexibility to determine which access points are locked and when.

Chronister said his School Threat Assessment and Response Team, or STAR Squad, continues to play a major role in their preparation and response.

The team assesses reports of possible threats that come in through the state's Fortify Florida program.

Last year, the STAR squad received more than 1,300 complaints, marking an increase of almost 300, compared to the previous year.

