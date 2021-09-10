Proof of vaccination required for West Hollywood patrons wanting to dine at indoor bars, restaurants

West Hollywood is now requiring certain businesses to require adult patrons and customers to show proof of vaccination before they can enter the indoor part of the establishment.

The City of West Hollywood issued an emergency executive order requiring patrons and customers 18 and older to show they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering the following establishments:

Restaurants where food or drink is served indoors

Bars where food or drink is served indoors

Indoor nightclubs

Indoor theaters

Indoor pot shops/lounges

Indoor entertainment venues

Indoor gyms

Indoor recreation facilities

Yoga studios

Indoor personal care establishments including – but not limited to – nail salons, hair salons, barbershops, estheticians, tattoo parlors, tanning services, skin care and cosmetology services and massage therapy services

The executive order explained "covered businesses," which includes the aforementioned establishments, have a higher risk of spreading COVID-19 with patrons being more likely to take off their masks and would be in close proximity with other patrons or the business' workers.

"For example, patrons of restaurants and bars need to remove their face coverings to eat and drink and typically remain in close proximity for more than 15 minutes. Patrons of personal care services are often required to be less than six (6) feet from a staff member," the executive order read, in part.

All covered businesses in West Hollywood have until Monday, October 11 "to conspicuously post at the entrance to the facility signage informing individuals that Proof of Full Vaccination is required to enter the indoor portion of the facility." Covered businesses can start enforcing West Hollywood's executive order immediately if they are ready.

What if I don't have proof of vaccination?

Those who do not have proof of vaccination can use the outdoor portions of the covered business facilities, meaning customers can still dine outside if the restaurants have tables outside or clients can still use the outdoor portions of the fitness centers for workouts.

The covered businesses can still let customers and patrons without proof of vaccine to go inside to use the restroom if they have a face covering.

You can still pick up to-go orders at West Hollywood establishments without being asked to show proof of vaccination. Face masks are still required if the pickup process takes place indoors.

Where and when will I get checked for proof of vaccination?

Restaurants, bars, nightclubs, cannabis lounges, and entertainment venues can require proof of vaccination to be shown "at the time of patrons' first in-person interaction with staff (e.g., at the time of ordering), rather than at the entrance to the establishment, but only if all such patrons wear Face Masks at all times after entering the Indoor portion of the facility and before showing such proof," according to the executive order. These businesses, however, can not serve any patron indoors who fails to provide proof of vaccination, the executive order read, in part.

Movie theaters with concession stands can require proof of vaccination to be checked at the time of the patrons' food or drink orders, instead of at the door. Depending on the West Hollywood movie theater, this could possibly allow patrons without proof of vaccination to enter movie theaters, but won't be able to order from the concession stand.

What are the accepted forms of proof of vaccination?

CDC vaccination card

Photo or copy of the vaccine card as a separate document

Photo of the vaccine card stored on a phone or electronic device

Documentation of vaccination from a healthcare provider

Digital COVID-19 vaccine record issued by the State of California

Below is a copy of the city's executive order:

Covered businesses have until October 11 to "use their best efforts to ascertain the vaccination status of all staff who routinely work onsite." These establishments also have until Monday, November 1 to "ensure that all staff who routinely work onsite provide Proof of Full Vaccination before entering or working in any Indoor portion of the facility."

