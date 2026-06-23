West Manatee water rescue training: Crews train to combat child drownings

The Brief West Manatee first responders are performing water rescue training to help with pediatric drownings. Fire crews emphasize that constant adult supervision is the most critical line of defense for children near pools and beaches. Free designated water watcher badges are now available to the public at West Manatee Fire Rescue, to help families designate a dedicated pool monitor.



West Manatee Fire Rescue crews performed lifesaving water rescue training featuring advanced pediatric drowning simulation Tuesday morning.

Manatee water rescue training

What we know:

First responders on Anna Maria Island are practicing life-saving techniques using a high-tech mannequin that simulates real-life pediatric emergencies. Drowning remains the leading cause of death for children 4 years old and younger, making these calls a frequent reality for local crews.

"It can be a bit stressful, it can be surprising," West Manatee Fire Rescue Lt. Andrew Powers said.

The advanced simulation mannequin provides critical, data-driven feedback to help crews sharpen their emergency responses in high-sensitivity environments.

"It replicates exactly what you would want to see in that environment and treats that sensitivity," said Coby Meyer, chief operating officer for 3B Scientific & Echo Healthcare. "We are here to improve outcomes. That’s exactly what the product does, and the takeaway is in the data."

Silent drowning dangers

What they're saying:

Fire officials warn that real-life drownings do not mirror the loud, chaotic scenes often depicted on TV. Instead, submersions happen rapidly and with very little warning.

"It’s happening everywhere, in the bays, in the pool. It’s not like we see in the movies where they’re flailing and screaming. It’s often very silent," West Manatee Fire Rescue Fire Marshal Rodney Kwiatkowski said.

Crews stress that physical, uninterrupted supervision by adults beats any physical barrier or home safety device. Just last week, crews reunited with a 7-year-old boy who they successfully saved from a Northwest Bradenton vacation home swimming pool two weeks ago.

"The best way to keep a child safe by water is to always have an attentive adult or parent watching them, don’t rely on any safety feature in a rental house or anything like that, make sure that you are keeping physical eyes on a child to keep them safe," Powers said.

Preventative safety actions by families directly impact the well-being of the emergency crews who answer these high-stress distress calls. Dedicated supervision keeps children safe while reducing the emotional toll on local emergency personnel.

"Our first responders are heroes. They honestly are. I think if families do their part, they’re not only preserving the life of their loved one, but they’re preserving the mental health and wellness and well-being of our first responders," Kwiatkowski said.

Free water safety resources

What you can do:

Families looking to add a layer of protection during summer swimming can pick up a designated "Water Watcher Badge" at West Manatee Fire Rescue. The badge serves as a physical reminder to keep continuous eyes on the water when children are swimming.

To receive a Water Watcher badge, contact West Manatee Fire Rescue District at 941-761-1555 or by email at Bureau@wmfr.org. You can also visit wmfr.org for more information.