West Tampa Elementary teacher helps students gain confidence with new 'Affirmation Station'

A West Tampa Elementary School teacher said creating an "Affirmation Station" in her classroom this year has been a game-changer.

In a video shared on social media, students can be heard saying things like "I am nice. I am beautiful. I am smart and kind."

"Creating that intentional space in your classroom where kids can affirm themselves is really important, especially for their self-esteem and their self-confidence," said Lauren Scholl, teacher at West Tampa Elementary.

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, many students no longer had in-person learning, but Prinicipal Kevin Kastner also believes it robbed them of social-emotional learning.

"We’re very great at recognizing our weaknesses, but we don’t always acknowledge our strengths, and then we can get into that negative self-talk space," he said. "And if our kids get into that negative headspace, it’s going to impact them not only socially, but also academically as well."

Scholl said at first, the students were nervous, but that didn’t last long.

"They got onto it, and they really like it, and sometimes they’ll ask to come back in here and see the mirror before they go," Scholl said. "I have an autistic student who has been held back before, and he said, I’m a big boy, and I’m ready to go to first grade!"

Eight-year-old Chanel, one of Scholl’s students, said it’s helped with her self-confidence.

"My mommy told me it’s okay, and I need to stand up for myself, and make myself feel better, and I not going to be shy anymore," she said.

Proof that just a simple mirror, can make all the difference.

"Giving them the opportunity to do that, and seeing them take ownership of that and the smiles on their faces, that’s why I’m here," said Kastner.

Scholl said she saw the idea for the mirror on social media during the pandemic – she said she hopes other teachers seeing this story will be inspired to make their own affirmation stations.