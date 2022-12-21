What are the best holiday toys to give this season? First-graders give the inside scoop

It's that special time of year when parents are racing around to find their kids that coveted holiday gift. Putting smiles on little ones' faces is part of the joy of the season, so what's on the wish list's of children this year?

FOX 13 recently took that question straight to the source: First-graders at Mabry Elementary School in South Tampa. FOX 13's Sorboni Banerjee handed over the mic to those kids, who could get the real inside scoop.

Some of the students even got to put their best reporter voice and got to ask some of their classmates what the best toys for the holidays are.

Some of the kids said books and video games – one student even added robots.

"Um… like… robots. Robot cats. Robot dogs and robot hamsters," one student said.

One of the holiday toy experts from Mabry Elementary suggested resources like catalogs to help you in your search for the perfect toy this holiday season.

"Catalogs!" A young student advises very seriously. "Like, there are catalogs. That’s how I found out about a lot of stuff."

At the top of a lot of the first-graders' list was hoverboards. Also at the top…tops.

"Beyblades!" yells a first-grader named Kyle, explaining what they are. "They’re something that spins, and you battle with another one."

There's even a classic toy that still makes fora great gift.

"It’s not something I would want, but it’s really popular. It’s called… Barbies," one of the students said.

One of the student's Carter also weighed in with a grin, "A humongous Lego Mario."

It may be the season of giving, but the first-graders made it clear that this isn't the season of giving up, especially if something is sold out.

"Should the parents keep hunting?" FOX 13 asked.

"Yes!" The kids all shout cheerfully.