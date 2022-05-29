What's killing the ducks in Citrus Park neighborhood?

article

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is investigating whether something in the water poisoned more than 20 ducks at a residential pond in Citrus Park.

Residents first noticed two dead ducks on Tuesday and say since then more have turned up dead.

As of Sunday, 21 ducks had been found deceased in the last week.

It is a tough sight to take in. Multiple ducks lying lifeless on the banks of a residential pond in Citrus Park.

Meanwhile, others that were still alive showed obvious signs of being sickened by something.

"Two was concerning to me when I saw one was dead and then the other one was sick. It's making my heart break," Citrus Park resident Judy Mendik said.

Mendik, who lives in the townhome complex by the pond near the corner of Gunn Highway and Citrus Crest Circle, first noticed two dead ducks on Tuesday and called the FWC.

Wednesday, officials came out and took back samples of the water for testing. As the days passed, residents says more ducks turned up dead.

"I love these ducks and I'm not happy at all. There is another one presently dying right now, and unfortunately, there's nothing we can do about it. But there's nothing I've seen other people trying to do to save them," Citrus Park resident Robert Casey said.

Another issue is that the affected waterfowl are Muscovy ducks.

They are native to Central and South America, and as such, they are considered an invasive species here in Florida.

What that ultimately means is that the FWC would not be able to rehab them, but only humanely euthanize them if they're dying a slow and painful death.

FWC says they are aware of this and currently testing the water.

It's still unclear what's causing their deaths, but residents say they would like to see something done to help them.

"People are like, oh, they're Muscovy. You know, that's it. It's like, no, these are our neighborhood pets. We love these ducks. So to see them go, it's not it's not what we want to see," Casey said.

FWC is encouraging residents who find any more deceased ducks to call the Fish Kill Hotline to report it at 800-636-0511.

Their website gives more details here: https://myfwc.com/research/saltwater/health/fish-kills-hotline/