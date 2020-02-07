Whipping winds and rain damaged homes, left residents without power across Tampa Bay area

The Tampa Bay area is waking up to clearer skies after severe weather slammed into the region, damaging neighborhoods and leaving thousands without power.

Many Duke Energy and TECO customers are waking up Friday morning without power. Between Citrus, Pinellas and Highlands counties, over 2,000 Duke Energy customers are without power. In Hillsborough County, over 1,000 TECO customers don’t have electricity either.

Officials are asking those in the Tampa Bay area to be cautious as you’re driving around Friday morning. You may still come across debris in the road that could damage your vehicle if you’re moving too fast.

You may also see emergency crews and flashing lights from their vehicles, so officials are also asking drive to abide by the “Move Over Law.”

“It was pretty rough and tumble for a while last night,” said FOX 13’s meteorologist Dave Osterberg. “No severe weather is left.”

On Thursday, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Tampa and Pinellas County until 11:15 p.m. and a tornado watch for all of central Florida until 3 a.m. Friday. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties until 11 p.m. Thursday.

Those strong winds and storms left some damage behind.

Several mobile homes were left damaged inside Palm Grove Village along 66th Street North in Pinellas Park, and that includes multiple power lines down. Emergency crews have closed the entrance for safety.

The roof of one home was found crumbled on the ground. The resident told FOX 13 that it can be fixed and he is grateful no one in his neighborhood was seriously injured.

Mobile homes in Palm Grove Village were damaged, and there are with multiple power down in the mobile home park. (FOX 13 News)

All lanes of Interstate 275 in Pinellas County are back open after a crane collapsed near the Roosevelt Boulevard exit, snarling traffic. The crane stretched across the northbound lanes of the highway. The crane toppled over sometime around 10:30 p.m.

Traffic had to be diverted onto Roosevelt Boulevard as crews removed it. The crane was apparently part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s Gateway Express project. There were no reported injuries.

A crane (left) collapsed on I-275 near Roosevelt Boulevard. It has since been removed (right) and all lanes were back open Friday.

Across the bay, damage was also reported near Busch Gardens.

On North Pawnee Avenue, a resident’s carport landed near someone else’s truck. As of Friday morning, a large tree is blocking a lane near the corner of Busch Boulevard and Calder Lane.

Tree limbs are down along Linebaugh Avenue, not far from Pawnee Avenue.

On Thursday night, a FOX 13 viewer said the winds were so strong, she had to brace the door with her legs to keep the door from opening. She said she wasn’t hurt.

Tree limbs were down throughout parts of Hillsborough County. (FOX 13 News)

In Pasco County, an elderly woman was taken to a hospital Thursday after an oak tree fell onto her home and trapped her. Firefighters said she was sitting in a chair when it occurred.

She was airlifted. As of Friday morning, her current condition was not known. Officials did not release her identity.

Courtesy: Pasco County Fire Rescue

In Seminole, another tree fell on a home along Oakdale Terrace. Officials said the victim only had minor injuries.

In Pinellas Park, Bryan Shuerger said the storm left behind metal damage – from signs to roofing – near the Harley Davidson Dealership on 49th Street, across from the Quaker Steak and Lube. There were no reported injuries.

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge closed Thursday due to the strong winds, but has since reopened. A high wind advisory remains and troopers are asking people to drive with caution.

