White House eyes major cuts to NOAA ahead of hurricane season

The Brief The Trump Administration is considering cutting NOAA’s budget by $1.6 billion or 27%. Scientists and environmental advocates are concerned that slashing NOAA’s budget will affect Florida’s ability to respond to hurricanes. Gov. Ron DeSantis has said it will not affect the state’s ability to respond to storms.



The Trump Administration is considering major funding cuts to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), raising concerns among scientists, environmental advocates and former forecasters as hurricane season approaches.

Last week's draft budget proposal outlines a potential $1.6 billion, or a 27% reduction in NOAA’s funding. While no final decisions have been made, the discussions have sparked fears over the potential impact on climate, weather and ocean research.

NOAA oversees the National Weather Service (NWS), a critical agency for monitoring and predicting hurricanes and other severe weather events.

What they're saying:

"The National Weather Service is staffed for fair weather," retired meteorologist Daniel Noah said. "When we had hazardous weather like hurricanes coming toward us, we would all have to work overtime. So, if we reduce the staff any further, it makes me a little nervous for this year’s hurricane season."

READ: Tampa residents hope recent reckless biking arrests will send message to other bicyclists

Environmental groups say the cuts would go far beyond hurricane forecasting.

"The important work of NOAA has been under attack since Inauguration Day," said Gib Brogan of Oceana, an environmental nonprofit. "This challenges and undermines the decades of work that individuals that have committed their lives to this. The people who are experts in sea turtles and habitat conservation, fisheries management, climate science and more for our oceans."

Brogan warned that slashing NOAA’s research capabilities would "undoubtedly undermine the ability of weather forecasters to predict the coming storms or overall patterns that are affecting our weather."

Agricultural industries could also feel the strain, as many farmers rely on NOAA’s seasonal weather predictions.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The other side:

Despite the pushback, the White House maintains that cutting waste is a top priority.

"DOGE is able to take out the waste, fraud and abuse, which appears to be rampant based on what we’re seeing," said White House Senior Counsel Peter Navarro.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis voiced support for DOGE cuts last week, saying he believes the National Weather Service will be fine.

"I think you're going to see it be okay with the National Hurricane Center. I really do," DeSantis said.

The Source: FOX 13’s Evyn Moon collected the information in this story.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: