Who killed David and Mina Swan? Clearwater police still searching for tips 3 years after couple found dead

article

It’s been three years since David and Mina Swan were found shot to death in their Clearwater home located at 1033 Flushing Avenue.

On September 29, 2018, the Swan’s neighbors called the police because their newspapers were piling up on their front porch.

Last year, detectives released photos outside the Swan’s home in hopes someone will see something of some significance. The photos showed the newspapers piling up, a mailbox full of mail, David Sawan's car in the driveways and Mina Swan's car in the garage as well as exterior shots of the home.

Investigators say they do not believe this was a random act of violence, but the motive is not clear.

Newspapers in front of the Swan's residence (Clearwater Police Department)

The Swans were both in their 80s and had been involved in the community for most of their lives. They married in 1999 and had a total of seven children from previous marriages. Their family has been vocal about how desperate they are to find the killer.

There is a $53,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-414.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app