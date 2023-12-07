Who killed Laci Gilileo? Deputies ask for help as Bloomingdale High School student’s case goes cold

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help solving a cold case involving the death of a teenager on Halloween night 2022.

Investigators say 15-year-old Laci Gilileo was at a Halloween party in Thonotosassa on October 31, 2022, when shots rang out after an argument shortly after 2 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they said they found one male victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and was expected to recover.

Deputies said Gilileo was found shot at Petrol Mart gas station located at 11511 US 301. She was taken to the hospital, but she died from her injuries.

Laci Gilileo was killed on Halloween 2022. Image is courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

"As far as I understand, the female was trying to leave the scene of the shooting, she was jumping in her car with a friend to try to get away, and she was shot there," said Merissa Lynn, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office. "The friend, for some reason, ended up here at the Petrol Mart."

A partygoer who asked to remain anonymous told FOX 13 there were about 100 people at the party, ranging in ages from teenagers to about 30 years old. She said it didn't seem dangerous at first, but the vibe changed as the night turned into the early morning hours. A fight eventually broke out, leading to gunfire.

Neighbors, including Barry Brinson, said he heard two rounds of gunfire.

"I heard a lot of gunfire. It was a lot of gunfire," said Brison, who lives a few houses away from the shooting. "Soon after that, there was another huge amount of gunfire."

Neighbors saw partygoers running for their lives and trying to escape in cars.

"You could see people running, mostly kids, teenagers," said Marwan Tafour, another neighbor.

Investigators outside scene where Gilileo was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Detectives believe there are a lot of people who may have information to solve this crime, but have not yet come forward.

"Our dedicated detectives never stop pursuing justice," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We hope we can give the families impacted by this senseless violence some sort of healing this holiday season by solving this case. If you were at this party or know someone who was there, please contact our detectives. No lead is too small."

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 813-247-8200.