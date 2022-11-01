Argument during Halloween house party in Thonotosassa leads to deadly shooting, deputies say

A shooting occurred during a Thonotosassa house party where two people were shot. One of those victims has since passed away, deputies said.

Around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office received multiple 911 calls reporting the shooting, which occurred at a home in the 9000 block of Harney Road. When they arrived, they found one male victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

Scene where shooting occurred at a Thonotosassa home on Harney Road.

Another victim, a female, was located at 11511 U.S. Highway 301. She was also taken to a hospital but died from her injuries.

Based on preliminary evidence, deputies said it appears an argument took place at the party and then the shooting occurred. It's unknown at this time whether the suspect and victims knew each other. Officials did not say whether the suspect was detained.

Several teenagers are being interviewed by deputies at a gas station. A white vehicle with a bullet hole is parked at one of the pumps, which might also be connected to the shooting.

Deputies are still investigating what led up to the shooting and have not publicly identified the shooting victims or provided their ages.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.