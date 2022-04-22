Widow of Bayshore pedestrian killed by drunk Pinch A Penny driver awarded $17 million

A jury has awarded $17 million to the widow of a pedestrian who was killed by a drunk driver on Bayshore Blvd. in January of 2020.

George Gage was killed by Benjamin Ehas after he admitted he had been drinking and driving while working for Pinch A Penny South Tampa Pool Supplies.

"George never imagined in a million years that he would be killed by a drunk driver on his Bayshore Blvd," one friend said during a memorial several days after Ehas lost control of the work truck and hopped the curb.

In a lawsuit filed on behalf of Gage's estate and his widow, Susan, lawyers argued there was negligence among the company and owner John Burek that legally caused Gage's death.

The jury agreed with the suit's claims that the company knew about the driver's substance abuse problems and didn't do enough about it.

The jury found she was owed $17 million for the loss of his companionship and pain and suffering.

PREVIOUS: Driver took two shots before deadly crash that killed Bayshore jogger: TPD

Jurors decided Ehas should be responsible for 40 percent of the damages, and the company and owner for thirty percent each.

Ehas has already been held criminally accountable. He pleaded guilty in December 2020, almost a year after the crash.

RELATED Community honors pedestrian killed on Bayshore Blvd.

"I am deeply sorry for the life I took, way too early," Ehas said at the time. "I just hope the family can one day have forgiveness in their hearts."

Lawyers for both Susan Gage and the pool supply company did not immediately return our requests for comment.



It is unclear whether there will be an appeal.

Advertisement

Ehas is serving a 12-year sentence.

