Wild horses rescued, rehabilitated at Peace Love Mustangs in Thonotosassa

At any given moment, there are 50,000 wild horses in holding facilities, most of which are in the western United States.

Some of the horses are in pastures, but most are being held in dirt corrals, and while a lucky few will get adopted, those adoptions aren't always successful.

That's where a new rescue in Thonotosassa comes in. Peace Love Mustangs intends to rescue as many as they can, train them, and find them new homes.

Founders Jenna and Tammy Hogg are the mother and daughter with a small equine rescue that has now morphed into Peace Love Mustangs. We got to watch as a trainer worked with a 9-year-old mustang named Apollo, the horse that changed everything for the Hoggs.

They paid $25 for him at a Florida auction.

Says Jenna, "I had never met a horse that was so defeated in his soul. You looked at him, he just hung his head, his eyes were almost lifeless and it changed our whole world. So Apollo is the reason for all of this."

Horse trainer Bolo Hunt is helping the Hoggs with Apollo and the other mustangs. He says Apollo has come a long way after a lot of betrayal at human hands.

Says Hunt, "To begin with, we couldn't touch him. We couldn't get near him. Now we can get near him, we can do some things. We can do almost everything but ride him at this point."

The Hoggs call their rescue, based in Thonotosassa, Peace Love Mustangs, with a goal of getting America's wild horses out of pens and somewhere safe.

Says Jenna, "We'll bring them to our facility. We'll train them. Give them a little TLC, help them trust again, then we'll find them that perfect home."

Trust is the foundation of their training. Most wild horses are rounded up by helicopters and hauled away in trucks to holding. They get separated from their families.

Says Hunt, "When they round them up out West, the helicopters they treat 'em like cattle. Put 'em on trucks. So their first contact, they lose the trust."

Building trust takes time but Hunt says once that's established, mustangs are capable of doing anything.

"Absolutely! They're just another horse. He don't know he's a mustang. He's just another horse. Again, because of their history, we have to take a little more time to get there," Hunt said.

For the Hoggs, these aren't just any horses. Apollo and the other mustangs are American icons and living history.

Says Tammy Hogg, "It breaks my heart to think that a lot of these horses won't get the chance that Apollo got. And we need to change that."

You can reach Peace Love Mustangs on their Facebook page and Instagram.