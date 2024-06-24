Wildlife groups oppose new law that bolsters self-defense argument for those who shoot bears on their property

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday signed into law new legislation that expands the old "stand your ground"-style law against the native black bear.

State law allowed residents to use lethal action against a bear if they felt their life was in immediate danger; under the new law, you can also use lethal action if your property is in danger.

The law has been controversial with environmental groups across the state and many lawmakers. Some say "flying bullets" will be more dangerous than the bear itself.

"I'm more concerned about idiots," said Florida Senator Jason Pizzo. "I'm more concerned about people taking out rifles and shotguns and handguns in the middle of a residential neighborhood to start firing away at a bear, thinking they're going to track it as it's running 35 miles an hour, and not being conscious and aware of the house behind it, the car behind it, the kids behind it."

One Floridian saw a bear shot and killed near his house in Central Florida last week. He said it was hard to witness.

"To me, it's very depressing, and it was heart-wrenching, because it’s a majestic animal," said Bill Lueckfeld, who found a dead bear in his yard. "I mean, this is their territory. They lived here before we got here. Now we've moved in, and we should be sharing [the land] with them."

FOX 13 spoke with the bill’s co-sponsor Rep. Dean Black about the controversy.

"I think the controversy over this law is overblown. We have ‘stand your ground’ laws for human beings, so a ‘stand your ground’ law for a bear that is attacking you isn’t controversial at all. We have human beings’ lives potentially at stake," said Black.

Many bears wander into neighborhoods looking to rifle through trash. One solution offered by wildlife advocates at a hearing in January was to give away free bear-proof trashcans in more rural counties across the state, but lawmakers said it wasn’t enough.

"It’s as easy as taking care of your trash and securing trash. This bear bill originated in Franklin County where there is no central trash pickup," said Elizabeth Fleming, a Wildlife Defenders Florida representative. "I think that's where the emphasis should have been and should be expanded rather than going to this."

