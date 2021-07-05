Expand / Collapse search
Will Smith pays for July 4 fireworks in New Orleans after learning city didn't plan show

By Associated Press
Published 
News
Associated Press
article

Will Smith attends 'Bad Boys For Life' photocall at Villa Magna hotel on January 08, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS - Fireworks returned to New Orleans on Independence Day thanks to actor Will Smith.

Smith picked up the roughly $100,000 tab for the pyrotechnics over the Mississippi River after learning New Orleans didn't plan a 2021 show, city officials told news outlets.

New Orleans canceled last year's fireworks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Smith is in New Orleans working on his latest film "Emancipation," which will tell the story of a slave, Peter, who escaped a Louisiana plantation and whose photo of scars on his back from being whipped exposed the brutality of slavery. He would also fight for the Union in the Civil War.

Smith moved production of the film from Georgia to Louisiana in early April after Georgia passed a new voting law that prompted a federal lawsuit saying the overhaul was intended to deny Black voters equal access to the ballot.