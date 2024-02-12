Wimauma mother celebrates her baby’s 1st birthday after suffering 5 miscarriages: ‘She got her miracle’

Feve Coronado's journey to motherhood was an uphill battle.

After five miscarriages, the Wimauma mother recently celebrated the first birthday of her baby from her sixth pregnancy – a celebration she wasn't sure would come.

During her sixth pregnancy, her water broke at just 18 weeks.

"Everybody assumes once your water breaks, you're going to have the baby within the next couple of days," Coronado said.

That wasn't the case. She stayed at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital in the NICU for a total of six months.

"I've been a perinatal navigator now for five years, and I can remember about three situations that were similar, and they didn't all have the same outcome that Feve [Coronado] had. So, I knew that going in," said Shona Husbands, an HCA Florida Brandon perinatal nurse navigator, "We even prayed together, and she said, 'I'm praying for a miracle. I'm praying, my family is praying, we have to hope for a miracle,' and she went for it...yeah, she got her miracle."

At 30 weeks, Coronado delivered her baby that she named Amaris.

"In Hebrew it means 'God's promise,'" she said, "She's feisty. She knows what she wants. She's funny."

Last Saturday, back at their home in Wimauma, the family celebrated Amaris' first birthday.

"I started crying when they sang her ‘Happy Birthday.’ It was a blessing, because we don't know what's going to happen afterwards, but we take it day by day. We count every day as a blessing," she said, "I don't think I could have asked for a better, more perfect baby."

Coronado's message to women going through similar situations:

"Stay positive, because I know sometimes we let our situation get the worst of us, that brings a lot of people down, but look at the positive and just stay focused," she said.