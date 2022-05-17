Wimauma non-profit provides service dogs trained for combat-wounded veterans, first responders

Valor Service Dogs is a non-profit organization based in Wimauma that provides mobility assistance and PTSD service dogs to combat-wounded veterans and first responders.

Founder Carol Lansford's husband, Justin, lost a leg while serving in Afghanistan. While he was rehabbing at Walter Reed Hospital, she witnessed the impact dogs can have on wounded veterans.

"I realized that was my true calling, and it had all come together," Lansford recalled.

Since 2015, Valor Service Dogs has matched a couple dozen dogs with recipients.

"They are so excited to work at all times, doesn’t really matter what your mood is," Lansford said.

She said this style of training isn't cookie-cutter. The service dogs are trained specifically for a person's disability.

"Once they get between 18 and 21 months, we start looking at their skill set and what they are going to be best at," said Lansford. "Then we look at our waitlist and see who is the perfect match for what the dog is going to be best at."

The assistance these dogs provide extends well past their physical abilities.

"We just kind of want them to be their best friend, always there for them," sails Lansford.

It's a non-profit dedicated to making sure those who have seen dark days while protecting all of us, have futures filled with plenty of bright moments.

Lansford said Valor Dogs' success relies heavily on puppy-raisers. These are volunteers who take care of Valor Dog puppies full-time for two years while they are in the training process.

For more information on becoming a puppy-raiser or donating, visit their website https://valorservicedogs.org/