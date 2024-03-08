23-year-old man arrested in Winter Haven for exposing himself to women: Police

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Winter Haven after police said he committed lewd acts in front of multiple women over the age of 60.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, Jeremy Isaiah Menendez, 23, was arrested on Thursday for lewd or lacivious exhibition in the presence of an elderly person.

Police said they had a warrant out for Menendez's arrest stemming from two incidents on February 5 and February 13.

On February 5, at around 6:36 p.m., police responded to a call in the Oakview Circle area of Winter Haven. The 81-year-old caller told authorities a white SUV had been circling the neighborhood and stopped to speak to her and her 67-year-old neighbor when they saw that he had his genitals out.

Menendez was described as ‘just sitting there playing with himself,’ according to police. Authorities conducted a canvas of the neighborhood and found video from across the street showing the white SUV.

On February 13, at around 7:10 a.m., officers responded to Walmart, at 355 Cypress Gardens Blvd., when an associate told them a man in a vehicle approached her and exposed himself.

The associate was cleaning the parking area when the vehicle drove alongside the 64-year-old victim and asked about any cardboard boxes he could collect. As the victim approached, she saw the driver's genitals exposed.

After identifying the vehicle from video footage, investigators identified Menendez as the suspect. They obtained an arrest warrant for him after one of the victims positively identified him.

He was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail.

"I applaud these victims for being aware of information, such as details of the vehicle, that led to the positive identification of this suspect," said Deputy Chief Vance Monroe. "It's obvious this guy was intent on continuing to display this disgusting behavior and getting him off the street was imperative."