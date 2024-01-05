1 dead, 1 injured after 'nearly head-on' crash in Winter Haven: FHP

A Winter Haven woman died in a crash on Friday after experiencing a medical emergency behind the wheel, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, a 74-year-old Winter Haven woman was driving south on US-17, near 6th Street NW, when she suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle.

The car entered the opposing lane and collided with a second vehicle nearly head-on, according to FHP.

According to FHP, the Winter Haven woman was taken to a hospital where she later died. The driver of the second vehicle, a 58-year-old woman from Lake Wales, suffered serious injuries in the crash.