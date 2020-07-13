Winter Haven leaders unanimously approve mask ordinance; rules begin 5 p.m. Tuesday

City commissioners in Winter Haven voted unanimously Monday to approve an ordinance requiring face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Commissioners passed the emergency ordinance during their regular meeting Monday night.

The city said the mandate will start Tuesday at 5 p.m. and is valid through August 14 at 5 p.m. unless extended.

The mask mandate will be enforced in the area inside the incorporated limit of Winter Haven, in Polk County, with a fine of $150 for those who do not comply.

The mandate is effective in places where social distancing is not possible. It excludes children under 8, those with medical issues or disabilities that would interfere with wearing a face covering, those exercising at a distance of 6 feet or more from other people, those whose occupation prohibits wearing a mask, and while eating or drinking.

Read the full ordinance from the city of Winter Haven by clicking here.

Legoland Florida is located in the city of Winter Haven and was not specifically excluded in the city's ordinance. The park reopened to the public back on June 1.

Lakeland city officials recently voted to require masks to be worn when inside businesses within the city. The order went into effect on July 2.

In Polk County, masks are not required. Last week, county commissioners unanimously voted to just strongly encourage people to wear masks, rather than setting a mandate.

