Winter Haven man wins $5 million from scratch-off lotto ticket

A Winter Haven man turned a $20 scratch-off lotto ticket purchase into a $5 million jackpot win.

The Florida Lottery said 28-year-old James Fuchs claimed a $5 million top prize from the "200X The Cash" scratch-off game.

Fuchs chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,450,000.

He purchased the winning ticket from Discount Beverage, located at 304 US Highway 17-92 North in Davenport.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.