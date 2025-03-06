Winter Haven PD gives update on bodycam video showing child with hands behind back

Press play above to watch the live news conference. It is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

The Brief The Winter Haven Police Department plans to give an update on Thursday about an incident involving a child as officers worked to detain two adults. Bodycam video shows officers ordering a woman to get on the ground, at which point the child mimicked her actions. WHPD said the officer's gun was never pointed at the child and police immediately worked to calm the child down.



The Winter Haven Police Department is giving an update on Thursday about an incident that happened Tuesday afternoon involving a small child that sparked strong reactions on social media.

What does bodycam video show?

The backstory:

WHPD said officers were dispatched to a disturbance involving a gun at Santiago's Market off Havendale Blvd.

Investigators said the 29-year-old seen with the gun got into an argument with a store employee in the parking lot, then left in a Nissan Altima with a woman and child inside.

A "be on the lookout" (BOLO) was issued after the disturbance. Officers said they found the vehicle at the American Legion off Avenue M NW.

Dig deeper:

Police said the 29-year-old man, along with the woman and child, had gotten out of the vehicle, and the man was found inside the building where he was quickly detained by officers.

The 27-year-old woman was also told to get on the ground, with video showing she immediately complied with their orders.

Her young child mimicked her actions, police said, which sparked outrage from community members on social media.

WHPD said officers detained the woman and immediately worked to calm the child.

Police also said they found a diamondback 9mm semiautomatic pistol in the car.

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, the police department stood by its officers' actions, saying they "responded with an appropriate level of caution with the understanding there was a weapon involved seeking to resolve the situation."

WHPD said the officer approaching the woman immediately pointed his gun toward the ground when he saw the child, adding that the officer's gun was never pointed at the child.

The department notified the Department of Children and Families of the incident, because "it was a violent crime committed in the presence of a child." However, both the man and woman were released by police, along with the child, because the store employee didn't press charges.

What's next:

Winter Haven Police Chief Vance Monroe, Assistant City Manager for Public Safety Charlie Bird and City Manager T. Michael Stavres are expected to speak about the incident at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The Source: This story was written using information from the Winter Haven Police Department.

