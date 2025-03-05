Florida man accused of taking out ‘man bits’ in back of Lyft ride from Walmart to mobile home park: PCSO

The Brief A Florida man was arrested for exposing himself in the back of a Lyft. Justin Cole told deputies that he pulled his pants down in the back of the Lyft because his ‘man bits’ were uncomfortable. In 2018, he was charged with lewd molestation on a victim between the ages of 12-16, which was pled down to child abuse.



A Florida man found himself in handcuffs after deputies say he was caught with his pants down in the back of a Lyft.

The backstory:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Cole, 35, of Lakeland, was picked up by a Lyft rideshare driver Tuesday evening at a Lakeland Walmart store.

The driver told a deputy that Cole asked her to take him to his home at a mobile home park on North Combee Road.

According to deputies, the Lyft driver claimed that when she stopped at a stop sign and looked back to make sure it was clear to make a turn, she saw Cole in her backseat with his pants down.

Deputies said he was "doing something back there that she absolutely, positively did not want him to be doing in her car."

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Cole told them that his ‘man bits’ were uncomfortable, so he pulled his pants down and grabbed them to be more comfortable.

Cole was charged with exposure of sexual organs.

In 2018, he was charged with lewd molestation on a victim between the ages of 12-16, which was pled down to child abuse. He served prison time for that charge.

PCSO says it arrested a Groveland man in December 2024 for doing the same thing.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

