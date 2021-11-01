Winter Haven police canvass neighborhood in effort to crack Darnell Powell cold-case murder

Police again walked the Winter Haven neighborhood where a young man was shot to death in his sleep back in 2018.

Darnell Powell was only 21 years old when his life was cut short by a bullet that pierced through a bedroom window at 4:26 a.m. September 29, 2018. He was sleeping at a friend’s house on the 500 block of Avenue V Northeast when someone shot through the bedroom window.

Investigators said they still haven't identified a suspect or made any arrests. Two weeks ago, CrimeStoppers increased the reward for information to $9,500.

Family of Darnell Powell still hopes for closure

On Monday, they scoured the neighborhood, talking to residents, handing out fliers with Powell’s photo, and putting up signs.

"We’re always going to have hope that something is going to come out of this," commented Winter Haven Police Chief David Brannan.

Powell’s mother, grandmother and other loved ones went to the neighborhood to help as well.

"I just want people to know more about Darnell," his mother Darnya Barber, said. "He is not just someone who no one loved. He was someone who was loved. He is missed, very missed."

Since the bullet came from outside the home, police say there is no DNA evidence to link anyone to the shooting. Investigators do know that Powell’s friend had an argument the night that he was killed.

"We have had information," said Brannan. "We have run down everything we can."

But there has not been a break in the case.

If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for the cash reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-226 TIPS (8477) or visit heartlandcrimestoppers.com to submit a tip online.