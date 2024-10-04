Winter Haven woman with a ‘bad temper’ accused of assaulting speeding driver, passengers: ‘Gonna get real’

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Winter Haven woman armed with a gun is headed back to jail after police say she let her temper get the best of her when she was a passenger in a vehicle and didn’t like the way they were driving.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, Chaniese "KeKe" Brionne Davis, 32, a convicted felon, was one of three passengers in a vehicle on September 25.

Police say she had a gun and Ecstasy on her and grew upset when the driver was speeding in Winter Haven.

When the vehicle stopped at Davis’s home, she began hitting one of the passengers who was in the backseat with her, according to WHPD.

Afterward, police say she reached over the seat and tried to get the key from the ignition and the victim's phone charging cables.

She then got out of the vehicle, opened the driver's door, grabbed the victim by the hair, and started punching and kicking the victim, according to police.

Officers said Davis then took the firearm from her waistband, stepped on the victim's face to pin her to the ground, and put the gun to the victim's head stating, "If you don't stop fighting me, s*** gonna get real."

According to WHPD, the victim feared for her life and stopped trying to escape. However, Davis continued to punch and kick the victim while she was on the ground.

Chaniese Davis mugshot courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Police said one of the other passengers ran over to try to help the victim on the ground and Davis took the gun and started hitting the second victim on the left side of her face.

The third victim ran over to try to help, but officers stated that Davis attacked her and then ran back over to the first victim, continuing to kick and strike her.

According to police, an unknown man ran up and pulled Davis off the victim and all three victims were able to retreat to the vehicle and call law enforcement.

They added that Davis threw a large rock at the windshield, shattering it before she ran away.

Detectives found Davis on Oct. 2 and took her into custody.

"Our officers quickly attempted to locate this suspect at the scene while assisting the three victims with medical aid at the same time," said Chief of Police Vance Monroe. "She thought she could get away with these crimes, but our detectives were not going to let her go. They worked methodically to hunt her down and get her locked up."

Davis was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of battery, and one count of criminal mischief.

