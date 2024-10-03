Hernando County man on probation for child porn accused of sexually assaulting a disabled person

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Hernando County man is back behind bars after a woman claimed he sexually assaulted her while he was on probation for possession of child pornography.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says a woman reached out to the agency and said her former landlord attacked her when she went back to her old residence to pick up her things.

The victim, who has several medical conditions, told detectives she wanted to get her personal belongings that she left behind at the home where she lived for a month.

According to deputies, when the victim got to the home, she found all of her things were gone.

A little while later, investigators said the woman’s former landlord, Tomas Montesino, showed up at the residence with an unknown woman.

Tomas Montesino mugshot courtesy of the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

While in her former bedroom, the victim said Montesino stood in front of her and said, "Show me your breasts."

When she refused, deputies say Montesino physically attacked her. When she tried to leave the bedroom, the victim said Montesino threw her on the ground and sexually assaulted her, according to HCSO.

After the alleged sexual assault, deputies say Montesino and the unknown woman drove the victim to an area off of Cobblestone Drive and Spring Hill Drive where they dropped her off and drove away.

The victim told detectives that Montesino had sexually assaulted her and another resident at the Sandalwood Avenue home in the past, but she never reported it.

Montesino, who is currently on probation for possession of child pornography, was arrested and charged with two counts of human trafficking and two counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a disabled person.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477 or **TIPS from a cell phone.

