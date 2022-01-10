Winter's legacy: Dolphin rescued from Space Coast now lives at CMA

Clearwater Marine Aquarium is excited to be the forever home to a male dolphin, Apollo, who was named for his place of rescue on the Space Coast.

The two-year-old dolphin will reside at CMA‘s dolphin complex where Winter the dolphin once lived with dolphins Hope, PJ, Nicholas and Hemingway.

On May 15, 2021, Apollo stranded on Playalinda Beach, about 20 miles from where Winter the dolphin was rescued in 2005.

Unlike Winter, who was found tangled in a crab trap in Mosquito Lagoon, Apollo was discovered on the beach. Rescuers said Apollo was thin and had visible parasites on his dorsal fin, pectoral fins and fluke.

Given his condition, CMA and NOAH Fisheries decided to bring Apollo to the SeaWorld rehabilitation center in Orlando.

Apollo the dolphin released into pool at Clearwater Marine Aquarium (Courtesy CMA)

After nearly seven months of intensive treatment, Apollo‘s health improved. His rescuers hoped he would make a complete recover and be able to return to the wild.

Unfortunately, a hearing test performed by the National Marine Mammal Foundation revealed Apollo has atypical hearing loss, compromising his ability to echo locate, which is necessary for him to find food.

Due to his hearing loss they determined Apollo was not a candidate for release. That's when CMA stepped in.

Apollo the dolphin explores new pool at Clearwater Marine Aquarium (Courtesy CMA)

"When Apollo first arrived, he went into our medical pool and we wanted to make sure that he was acclimating to his new home," explained Brooke Bowersox, a senior animal care specialist with Clearwater Marine Aquarium. "He did so very well and he has been introduced to new pool and his new dolphin friends, Hope and PJ."

Apollo is a great example of Winter‘s legacy and he’s one of many animals that will have a forever home at CMA, thanks to her.