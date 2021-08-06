With nearly 240 unsolved cases, Hillsborough sheriff launches cold case unit

There are nearly 240 cold cases in Hillsborough County, leading officials to create a separate unit to help the loved ones of victims find closure sooner than later.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced the launch of a cold case unit, which will be comprised of two investigators with "decades of law enforcement experience."

"These investigators have storied careers and experience solving cold cases," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "They know every case can be solved and are working diligently to find the key information or evidence needed to bring answers to the victims' family and friends."

The agency said those investigators will resubmit evidence, re-interview witnesses and look for "small details that can help solve the cases."

The sheriff’s office also launched a podcast for Hillsborough County residents and beyond to listen in on their efforts. The podcast is titled, "Unfinished Business," and is available on Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Stitcher, iHeartRadio and teamhcso.com.

