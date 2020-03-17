With school on hold, Polk County offers free lunches to kids

It was grab the grub and go quickly at schools around Polk County on Tuesday.

In the wake of schools closing across the state because of the coronavirus, the Polk County School District just started a drive-through lunch distribution. The idea is to make sure that kids who might not have a nutritious meal get one.

The meals are being given away at three dozen sites across the county and will run until Friday.

Yamaris Scott knows a good thing when she hears about it. She was one of the first people to take advantage of the deal at Spessard L. Holland Elementary School in Bartow, one of the distribution sites.

“I got nieces, nephews, friends,” Scott said as she looked around the car. “I loaded everybody up like a school bus over here just to get the lunches.”

Since next week is spring break, the onus will be back on parents to feed their kids.

Advertisement

After that, Superintendent of Polk Schools Jacqueline Byrd says the program will be extended if necessary.

There is essentially only one rule. Parents or guardians cannot pick up a lunch by themselves.

“We need to see the student,” explained Byrd.

On kickoff day, kids got a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, fruit drink, piece of fruit, and a hard-boiled egg.

LINK: Click here for a list of the lunch giveaway sites

