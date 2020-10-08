Woman accused in deadly hit and run pleads guilty, cuts deal with state

Kelsey Scheg was staring at 40 years in prison but couldn't resist the State’s offer. Under the deal, Scheg was looking at seven years in prison sentence followed by three years’ probation.

Scheg is accused of the hit and run accident that killed a pedestrian, Gary Gogolowski, who's car had broken down. Instead of stopping to help, prosecutor Erin Simendinger says Scheg took off.

"Ms. Scheg then panicked and turned around and went back to a prior residence where she used to live to hide the car and then she and the two passengers were picked up by other friends," said Simendinger.

But 21 months later, Scheg was ready to cut a deal with the state. She pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a crash with death, tampering with evidence and driving with a suspended license.

On Gary Gogolowski's Facebook page were pictures of him during his military days. Friends say he was a Vietnam vet who was awarded three Purple Hearts.

On his wife Deborah's Facebook page, she posted pictures of the two vacationing and sharing special memories. Tragically, those memories are all she has left.