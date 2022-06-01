Woman accused of plowing into trooper protecting runners on the Sunshine Skyway incompetent to stand trial

It will be a bit longer before a woman accused of driving drunk and crashing into a state trooper protecting runners on the Sunshine Skyway will go to trial.

Reports from two expert doctors concluded that Kristen Watts needs mental help and recommended she go to a state hospital for stabilization.

"At this time I do find Ms.Watts incompetent to proceed to stand trial, there is a reasonable likelihood of her regaining competence," said Judge Lon Arend.

In March, Watts was arrested after driving around barriers and law enforcement during the Skyway 10-K.

As she drove toward the runners, Trooper Toni Schuck stopped her with her patrol vehicle. At the time, a report showed Watts had a blood alcohol level of .271.

"I’m a little disappointed of course, because it’s going to delay the process, but I’m glad that they’re going to mandate her to the state hospital where she will get the help I truly believe she needs that it wasn’t an outpatient process where she could have been out on the road again to hurt somebody else," said Trooper Schuck.

Trooper Schuck said she hopes what she did, stopping Watts shows others that driving under the influence is dangerous and you shouldn't get behind the wheel after drinking.

'We really need to highlight the fact that we have DUI drivers out there still continuously getting into crashes and we need to make aware that it’s wrong, they need to stay off the roads. They have so many different outlets as far as Ubers, taxis, call a friend. I think our main concern out there is to make sure that people aren’t driving while they’re intoxicated," said Trooper Schuck.

The court-ordered treatment for Watts will likely take weeks as Trooper Schuck awaits her day in court.

"The best hope will be that she will be found competent and she will go through the process," she said.

