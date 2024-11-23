Woman accused of trying shoot Clearwater smoke shop security guard after altercation

A Clearwater woman is facing multiple charges after police say she grabbed a gun at a Clearwater smoke shop and attempted to fire multiple rounds at the store's security guard.

The incident took place at a smoke shop on the 1500 block of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.

Kelley Karabinos, 36, got into a verbal altercation inside the store before being escorted out by a security guard, according to police.

Investigators say she then grabbed a gun from her car and aimed it at the security guard before attempting to fire it.

Police say that the gun malfunctioned and Karabinos got back into her car while continuing to point the gun at the security guard.

Karabinos then took off but returned shortly after officers arrived.

The security guard identified her as the suspect, and authorities say she attempted to leave the scene before being pulled over.

Police say they have charged Karabinos with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, driving under the influence and fleeing and eluding police.

She is being held at the Pinellas County Jail and faces an additional charge of possessing contraband in a detention facility after three bullets were found hidden in her bra.

