Woman arrested after crash kills 1, seriously injures 1 in Sarasota County

A 38-year-old woman from Rotonda West was arrested Saturday morning after troopers say she was driving without a valid license when she was involved in a fatal three-vehicle collision in Sarasota County.

It happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on North River Road near West Villages Parkway.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was traveling south on North River Road, south of West Villages Parkway, when she collided with an SUV driven by an 86-year-old man as she tried to pass traffic.

Troopers say the impact caused the SUV to overturn. The 38-year-old woman then crashed into a pick-up truck driven by a 24-year-old man.

The 86-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene. His 84-year-old female passenger suffered serious injuries. The 24-year-old man was uninjured.

The 38-year-old woman, who was seriously injured in the crash, was placed under arrest for driving without a valid license involving death and taken to the Sarasota County Jail.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app