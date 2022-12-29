Woman arrested in Florida Panhandle after stealing Hillsborough County inspector's truck, deputies say

article

A 22-year-old woman is accused of jumping into a Hillsborough County inspector's truck and driving away with it — all the way to the Florida Panhandle where she was captured hours later, officials said.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident took place Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. Investigators said the inspector left his Ford F-150 pickup truck running as he inspected a new residence. During that time, McKenya Thomas entered the vehicle.

The county inspector spotted Thomas attempting to steal the truck and also entered the vehicle to stop her, officials said.

"A struggle with the suspect ensued, and the victim was thrown from the truck as the suspect sped away," according to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office."

The inspector was taken to Tampa General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, but as of Thursday, officials said they expect him to recover.

A description of the truck was shared with surrounding law enforcement agencies. By 2 p.m., a Florida trooper spotted the Ford in Madison County, located east of Tallahassee.

A short pursuit occurred, and the trooper did a PIT maneuver to stop Thomas, according to officials. She was arrested and booked in Madison County Jail.

Hillsborough County deputies said they arrived at the jail where they interviewed Thomas. They said she admitted to stealing the truck.

She is facing several charges including carjacking, grand theft, resisting an officer, and reckless driving.