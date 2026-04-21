Woman arrested months after human remains discovered in Lutz woods: HCSO
LUTZ, Fla. - Investigators say they now know the identity of a woman whose remains were found in the woods in Lutz in August and have made an arrest in connection with the case.
The backstory:
On August 8, 2025, deputies were called to a wooded area in the 19100 block of Ramblewood Road in Lutz around 11:20 a.m. to investigate a report of possible human remains.
The medical examiner said that the human remains were of a woman and there were no apparent signs of trauma.
What we know:
Detectives worked with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to identify the victim as 78-year-old Jacquelyn Cirone.
According to investigators, a family member caring for Cirone disposed of her remains in the woods.
Rebecca Vaughn, 64, the victim's niece, has been charged with the following:
- Unlawfully hold or move a dead human body in unapproved conditions
- Failure to report death to medical examiner or law enforcement
- Tampering with physical evidence
What we don't know:
It is unknown how Cirone died or why she was disposed of in the woods.
What they're saying:
"This case is the result of relentless investigative work and a critical partnership with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "The actions taken in this case show a complete disregard for human dignity, and we will ensure those responsible face the full consequences."
The Source: This article was written with information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in a press release.