Woman arrested months after human remains discovered in Lutz woods: HCSO

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The Brief A woman has been arrested months after human remains were discovered in a wooded area in Lutz. Detectives worked with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to identify the victim as 78-year-old Jacquelyn Cirone. Rebecca Vaughn, 64, has been charged with unlawfully hold or move a dead human body in unapproved conditions, failure to report death to medical examiner or law enforcement and tampering with physical evidence.



Investigators say they now know the identity of a woman whose remains were found in the woods in Lutz in August and have made an arrest in connection with the case.

The backstory:

On August 8, 2025, deputies were called to a wooded area in the 19100 block of Ramblewood Road in Lutz around 11:20 a.m. to investigate a report of possible human remains.

The medical examiner said that the human remains were of a woman and there were no apparent signs of trauma.

What we know:

Detectives worked with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to identify the victim as 78-year-old Jacquelyn Cirone.

According to investigators, a family member caring for Cirone disposed of her remains in the woods.

Rebecca Vaughn, 64, the victim's niece, has been charged with the following:

Unlawfully hold or move a dead human body in unapproved conditions

Failure to report death to medical examiner or law enforcement

Tampering with physical evidence

What we don't know:

It is unknown how Cirone died or why she was disposed of in the woods.

What they're saying:

"This case is the result of relentless investigative work and a critical partnership with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "The actions taken in this case show a complete disregard for human dignity, and we will ensure those responsible face the full consequences."