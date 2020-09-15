Woman dies after she was struck by two vehicles while crossing U.S. 301, troopers say

article

The Florida Highway Patrol are investigating the events that led up to a deadly pedestrian crash in Riverview.

The crash occurred late Monday night along U.S. Highway 301 near Rivercrest Drive.

Investigators said the pedestrian, a 60-year-old woman from Brandon, was walking westbound across the highway when she walked into the path of two vehicles.

The vehicles were traveling south on U.S. 301, troopers said.

The pedestrian who was struck and killed has not been identified.

